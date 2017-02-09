Justin Bieber, you tease. The Canadian pop star took said goodbye to Instagram this summer and, for the Instagram peepers of the world, it was a devastating loss. Where were we to turn? How were we to find cute puppy videos and moody shirtless selfies without his guidance? And it wasn't just that he deleted his account — the Biebs publicly denounced Instagram three months after his departure. "I don’t want to get my Instagram back," he said at a concert in November. "Instagram is for the devil, I’m sure. I think hell is Instagram." Welp, it may be hellish, but apparently not awful enough to keep him away. Our Dear Lord Bieber has graced the social media site with his presence once more, and we are ever thankful. He first activated the account five days ago when he shared a GIF of his Super Bowl T-Mobile commercial. After that, he's been back in business. There were close-up selfies — moody, of course.
Advertisement
There were shirtless selfies.
There was some inexplicable nose picking.
And, most importantly, there were moody selfies.
May the future bring ever more close-up shots of our somber pop star.
Advertisement