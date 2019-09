Update: Justin Bieber Does Not Understand How Instagram Works

Maybe he thought it was set to private? Maybe someone hacked it? Who knows.This story was originally published on August 29 at 10:30 a.m.He's ba-ack.Did we all really think that Justin Bieber would really not reactivate his Instagram page?Come on. You know better. I did, however, think that he would have lasted a little bit longer on his self-prescribed social media cleanse. Bieber deactivated his account on August 16, sparking the hashtag #JustinDeactivatedParty. The dramatic decision was a result of a very public shade fest between him and ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez about how he treats his fans.It's unclear what made Biebs reactivate again, but we have a few theories. Maybe he is interested in doing some damage control from his recent risque paparazzi pictures. Or maybe he wants to show his fans that he still cares about them. Or he's just really excited to share footage of his new puppy, Todd.I mean, look at the pup. He's adorable.