Early Sunday morning, Twitter kicked off its latest party. No, not the #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty or even the #JustinBieberDeactivatedParty. After a series of photos of the Biebs and his rumored girlfriend Sofia Richie steamily, um, keeping each other company starting circulating online, Twitter was quick to start yet another virtual soiree. That would be the #JustinSexTapeLeakedParty, of course, an overstatement which quickly started trending.
In the photos, the couple can be seen embracing against a tree and making out on an outdoor couch. In one photo, it also looks like Bieber may have realized the paparazzi were watching, so in true Bieber style, he mooned them.
We already know that Beliebers were not happy about Bieber and Richie's connection. So, of course, fans had a field day comparing Richie to Bieber's ex Selena Gomez, who has donned a similar outfit to the one Richie is wearing in the photos.
"I'm over Selena" #justinsextapeleakedparty pic.twitter.com/s9zag5v859— teesha (@girlyteesha) August 28, 2016
When you're trying to find your ex girlfriend in an other girl but you really can't. #justinsextapeleakedparty pic.twitter.com/mEjBSi6u9h— jelena (@jelena_ship) August 28, 2016
Oy. One thing is clear: Justin Bieber fans do not play. But have the fans — and the paparazzi — gone too far? Especially in trolling Richie, who only recently turned 18? Bieber has not yet commented on the incident. In the meantime, Biebs: It might be a good idea to keep your sex life indoors for now.
