Kim Kardashian Is Officially Hosting The #TaylorSwiftIsOver Party

Kim Kardashian is standing up for her man. In a new clip from Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she tells Kourtney about her decision to defend her husband to a GQ reporter. When the writer asked Kim about Taylor Swift's denial that she approved West's mention of her in his song "Famous," Kardashian didn't hesitate to speak up.
"I never talk [shit] about anyone like publicly," Kardashian says. "But I was just like, I've so had it. I just felt like I wanted to like defend him in it. Because it's like [Taylor] legitimately, quote, says, 'As soon as I get on that Grammy red carpet, I'm gonna tell all the press like, I was in on it.'"
Kardashian also explains that when she and Kanye first started dating, he always had her back — and now it's her turn. "Just another way to play the victim," she says of Swift. "Definitely got her a lot of attention the first time... I'm just like speaking the truth. Like he called her, spoke to her. She even helped him, like, rewrite!"
Yikes. This is getting uglier by the day. In the GQ cover story, Kardashian said:
“She totally approved that... It was funny because [on the call with Kanye, Taylor] said, ‘When I get on the Grammy red carpet, all the media is going to think that I'm so against this, and I'll just laugh and say, ‘The joke's on you, guys. I was in on it the whole time.’ And I'm like, wait, but [in] your Grammy speech, you completely dissed my husband just to play the victim again.”
Watch the clip from this Sunday's episode, below.
