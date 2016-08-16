The Best Reactions To The #JustinDeactivatedParty

It's been just a few hours since Bieber made good on his threat to quit Instagram, and already the #JustinDeactivatedParty is turnt. Though there are still several Beliebers continuing to express their love for the singer, the general consensus seems to be that Biebs is having one hell of an entertaining tantrum. Also, he appears to have turned his back on his fans for the sake of 17-year-old Sofia Richie, whom he just started dating. Oh, and Selena Gomez supporters are loving it.
Meanwhile, Richie has disabled comments on her own Instagram posts, the latest of which is a throwback family photo of her and papa Lionel "Hello" Richie.
So, yeah, it's been an exciting morning. Unless you're a die-hard Belieber struggling to keep your emotions in check, you can probably appreciate the humor behind these Twitter reactions. We thought we'd had our fill of parties, but it seems there's room for one more. Try not to choke on your popcorn.
Most people vs. Me #JustinDeactivatedParty pic.twitter.com/jt1IU8LisU— summer (@slaylorstan) August 16, 2016
When justin thinks everyone wants him back on instagram but they're actually like : #JustinDeactivatedParty pic.twitter.com/O08h54wUFg— Angel (@angelxgarrix) August 16, 2016
Justin: I'm going to deactivate and make everyone feel bad— Michael's koala (@mikeyskoalabear) August 16, 2016
Everyone: #JustinDeactivatedParty pic.twitter.com/DqKxd8nQeM
#justindeactivatedparty other fandoms watching beliebers drama like pic.twitter.com/LMBC034GGa— e (@wthgiIinsky) August 16, 2016
Justin: Everyone's going to feel bad now I've deactivated IG! #JustinDeactivatedParty— Alorah (@InvalidYammouni) August 16, 2016
Everyone: pic.twitter.com/dbWbRt4tf8
who helped make this party possible #Justindeactivatedparty pic.twitter.com/o9kxQVnDpB— julesツ (@wildforjuarez) August 16, 2016
me scrolling through the hashtag #JustinDeactivatedParty pic.twitter.com/PFZgkHG5nv— louise (@losehappjness) August 16, 2016
#JustinDeactivatedParty Selena finding the hashtag pic.twitter.com/3Ix7rDw8Hy— jeffrey (@jeffreybutera) August 16, 2016
me: wants in on that whole #JustinDeactivatedParty mess— LIL' BITCH (@thatspacelava) August 16, 2016
also me: pic.twitter.com/XvFaXvOuJ1