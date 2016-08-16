Story from Pop Culture

The Best Reactions To The #JustinDeactivatedParty

Erin Donnelly
Where were you when Justin Bieber deleted his Instagram? Still sleeping? Sipping tea? Minding your own business, blissfully unaware of the void left by the Canadian pop star's sudden absence?

It's been just a few hours since Bieber made good on his threat to quit Instagram, and already the #JustinDeactivatedParty is turnt. Though there are still several Beliebers continuing to express their love for the singer, the general consensus seems to be that Biebs is having one hell of an entertaining tantrum. Also, he appears to have turned his back on his fans for the sake of 17-year-old Sofia Richie, whom he just started dating. Oh, and Selena Gomez supporters are loving it.

Meanwhile, Richie has disabled comments on her own Instagram posts, the latest of which is a throwback family photo of her and papa Lionel "Hello" Richie.

So, yeah, it's been an exciting morning. Unless you're a die-hard Belieber struggling to keep your emotions in check, you can probably appreciate the humor behind these Twitter reactions. We thought we'd had our fill of parties, but it seems there's room for one more. Try not to choke on your popcorn.
Advertisement
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture