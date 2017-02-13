The Weeknd Was Bella Hadid's First Breakup & She's Handling It Like A Pro

Back in November, Bella Hadid and The Weeknd broke up. Weeks later, the two of them appeared together on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway, sparking countless memes. Since then, The Weeknd has been spotted with Selena Gomez, basically solidifying his involvement in a new relationship.
And even though she's solo, the 20-year-old is doing better than fine — she's sorta killing it. The model appears on Teen Vogue's cover this month, alongside her best friend JesseJo Stark, and talks about her breakup from her boyfriend, which was her first. When asked about how the months following their public split, she shared the most mature answer, which (no offense) totally caught us off-guard.
"It was my first breakup — or second, next to the horse — and so public. As an outsider, you might think I handled it so well, but it’s always in your heart, and you always feel it very heavily," she said. (For reference, she also talks about losing her horse, which was the first bout with heartbreak, pre-The Weeknd.) She also confirmed that she will always share deep feelings for him.
"But I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him," she told the magazine." Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build."
Don't worry, Hadid. It sounds like your bridge will hold up just fine.
