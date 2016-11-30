Love Is In The Air As Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Reunite On The Catwalk

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd may be broken up, but that isn't preventing them from heating up the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show catwalk.
What could have been an awkward run-in between exes easily became one of the steamiest moments of the show. It all went down during The Weeknd's performance of "Starboy." He's a veteran of the show now, and looked unfazed by the half-naked models around him. That is, until Hadid took the stage in a charcoal-gray lingerie set. The two couldn't keep their eyes off each other.
Either they're good at putting on a performance, or there is a reunion on our hands. (Based on sources, I'm leaning toward a reunion.)
An attendee shared a video of the interaction. It's full of smoldering eye contact from both parties.
11/30 - Bella Hadid walking at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show during the performance of The Weekend. #VSFS2016 pic.twitter.com/rB9agNANl1— Bella Hadid Daily (@BellaHadidDaily) November 30, 2016
And here are a few pictures.
Bella steals the show in her triumphant #VSFashionShow debut https://t.co/yIeHR3bxIb pic.twitter.com/dtqEOBUgQ4— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 30, 2016
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs on CBS on Monday, December 5.
