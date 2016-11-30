Story from Pop Culture

Love Is In The Air As Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Reunite On The Catwalk

Morgan Baila
Photo: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd may be broken up, but that isn't preventing them from heating up the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show catwalk.

What could have been an awkward run-in between exes easily became one of the steamiest moments of the show. It all went down during The Weeknd's performance of "Starboy." He's a veteran of the show now, and looked unfazed by the half-naked models around him. That is, until Hadid took the stage in a charcoal-gray lingerie set. The two couldn't keep their eyes off each other.

Either they're good at putting on a performance, or there is a reunion on our hands. (Based on sources, I'm leaning toward a reunion.)

An attendee shared a video of the interaction. It's full of smoldering eye contact from both parties.
And here are a few pictures.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs on CBS on Monday, December 5.
