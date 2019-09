Justin Bieber did not pee his pants. It was just the classic "Someone got me flowers and I was driving, made a turn, and the water spilled on my dick area.." situation, according to his Twitter . He added: "Didn't bother me if it made ya laugh nice!" This still raises a few question though. Why was he driving with flowers in a vase, which he then balanced on his lap?Who sent him the flowers?What possessed him to say "dick area" to his thousands of young fans?Does Bieber really drive himself around? To be continued... This story was originally published February 23 at 4:30 p.m. Sometimes Justin Bieber makes it really difficult to be a Belieber — which I may or may not (absolutely 100p) be — but usually I, like many of his other fans, can find a way to justify our continued support of the 22-year-old pop star. "He's rude," one says. Well, maybe his fans are just too pushy and don't understand that he's a real person at the end of the day, too! "He's lazy!," says another. Well, maybe he is just tired from being on tour for a literal year, and jumping from country to country to perform for fans. "He just PEED HIS PANTS," says one more. Well — wait, what? Ew. No. Are you sure?