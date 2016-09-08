Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie have been spotted together on Instagram quite a bit this summer. At one point, Bieber actually deleted his account to teach his fans a lesson after they made nasty comments about her.
Though they haven't publicly confirmed their relationship, recent photos of the two making out have been circulating, so it's safe to say they're more than friends. For Richie's 18th birthday, the duo went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
"We have a special relationship," Richie told Billboard. "Justin is very easy to talk to, and that's hard to find with people in Los Angeles."
And she's not letting those who hate on their relationship get to her. She learned that from her big sister Nicole. "I remember the paparazzi and the shit people would say to Nicole, and she wouldn't respond," she said. "I'm going to be real with you: It. Doesn't. Bother. Me. As long as I'm happy."
