Scott Disick, Patron Saint of Baby Daddies, is apparently a pretty hilarious Cards Against Humanity companion. At least, he seems to think so.
In a recent clip previewing an upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, Disick blew up ex Kourtney’s spot when she pulled the card featuring the question: Why am I sticky?
Since this is Cards Against Humanity we’re talking about, there were obviously quite a few delightfully perverse answers to behold. But the one that rose to the top of the pile? The card that read “Justin Bieber.” Turns out, Disick was behind that pick.
Kourtney and the Biebs were rumored to have been an item late last year and into the spring, during the aftermath of her split with Disick. To hear Bieber tell it, he was being "used." But we did get a sweet shot of the 22-year-old singer paddling in the family pool with Mason out of it, thankfully.
No word on how Disick felt about the Grammy winner spending quality time with the tyke. But clearly he’s secure enough in his relationship with Kourtney to joke about it these days.
