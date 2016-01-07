Justin Bieber is back in the news for dubious reasons of late. His hookup with Hollywood royalty took a detour through The Land of Problematic Hairstyles. And what about his possible fling with Kourtney Kardashian? In a December 17 interview, taped pre-Hailey (and pre-cornrows), Bieber sat down with The Bert Show in the Mandarin Oriental in Las Vegas.
Their discussion ranged on a variety of topics, including Selena Gomez, New Years Resolutions, and his rumored hookup with Kourtney Kardashian.
"I'm being used, man. What can I say?" Bieber says in response to the hosts’ questions about Kardashian.
"Anything there?" Bert asks.
"Nah, we'll leave it at that," Bieber says, explaining that he has nothing but love for Kourtney. "No, no, but for real, she's great. I've known [the family] for years."
In reponse to Selena’s “Hands to Myself” video with model Christopher Mason, Bieber says:
"What is she trying to do to my heart right now? I'm just kidding. She loves me. I love her, too, always. Who's this guy? He's a joke! This guy's a chump. Nah, I guess he's pretty handsome actually – I can't even lie."
Bieber went on to say that, although he has turned over a new leaf, don’t expect him to be perfect:
“I'm still going to make mistakes. You might see me on TMZ tomorrow doing something dumb. But I think what's cool about this growth is people can see it. I've made a transition and been consistent. Life is just about staying consistent and pushing forward. This day might suck but let me just look forward to tomorrow and better days to come in the future.”
And finally, Bieber reveals his New Year’s resolution:
“My New Year's resolution is to quit smoking. It's not healthy and I don't want to be someone who people are like, 'Yo, he's smoking – he's a bad influence.' It's my journey, go live your journey. This is my vice right now. Let me be, I'll figure it out.”
