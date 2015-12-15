Here’s How Kourtney Kardashian Celebrated Her Sons’ Double Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian found herself in a bit of a pickle today as she celebrated the birthdays of both of her sons. Reign and Mason Disick were both born December 14 and turned one and six, respectively.
Kourt took to Instagram to wish her sons a happy birthday, saying that she couldn’t believe they were born on the same day. The trio went to Disneyland accompanied by Kim’s husband, who we hear is a musician. (Seriously, where is that album?)
Kim, who recently welcomed her second child into the world, gave Kourt’s kids separate birthday shoutouts, like any good aunt would. Her picture of Mason got significantly more RTs and Likes, which is either an endorsement of six-year-olds or a stunning indictment of babies by the Twitter cognoscenti. Of course, neither got as many likes as North’s first-ever tweet.
Happy Birthday Mason! I can't believe you are 6 years old! I love you more than you can ever imagine! pic.twitter.com/lfuGe9KqNr— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2015
Happy Birthday to the sweetest baby Reign. I can't wait for you & Saint to be bff's! I love you so much! pic.twitter.com/Mj5DnoK8Va— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 14, 2015
This coming two days after Kourtney was reportedly partying with Justin Bieber into the wee hours after he performed in West Hollywood. We’re going to give Kourtney the benefit of the doubt and say that she was just trying to stay in-step with youth culture. She spent Sunday hanging with Pikachu, which suggests that it’s possible she’s a little behind the times. On the other hand, maybe Pokemon is forever.
