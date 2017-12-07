Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Just Made Their Couple Debut

It looks like Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's relationship is still going strong. The pair made their official debut as a couple at a DuJour magazine party on Wednesday, and they look closer than ever.
Disick and Richie are in Miami this week for art fair Art Basel, and they were seen together at the DuJour party. An unnamed source told People that the two were "chatting and kissing throughout the night." People's sources also described the couple as "very touchy" at the party.
Back in October, Disick and Richie made their rumored relationship Instagram official. Richie shared a photo of the two of them together on a beach, and the post brought in more than 240,000 likes and 10,000 comments.
Advertisement
Shortly before Richie shared the photo, Disick posted a video of himself with the model at a restaurant in Miami. The Instagram story Disick shared included footage of the couple receiving a dessert that had "Congratulations Scott & Sophia" written in chocolate on it (yes, Richie's name was spelled wrong). Fans speculated that the "congratulations" were for their decision to officially become a couple, though it's not clear if that's actually the case.
There's at least one person who doesn't approve of the relationship, though: her father, Lionel Richie. During an October interview with Us Weekly, Lionel Richie said he was "scared to death" about the news.
"Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on," Lionel Richie told Us Weekly at the time. "I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?"
It's unclear if he's changed his mind about his daughter's relationship since then. But if the recent photos are any indication, this couple isn't going anywhere.
Advertisement