Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Just Made It Instagram Official

It's the moment we've all been waiting for, Sofia Richie just posted her very first Instagram photo featuring herself with apparent boyfriend Scott Disick. In the photo, Richie and Disick are standing on a patch of grass right next to a beach in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where the couple is currently vacationing, according to People. The sunglasses clad pair have their arms around one another nd look quite couple-y among the romantic backdrop.
Rumors that Disick, 34, is dating Richie, 19, have been swirling since May of this year, but this is the first time we've seen either of them post a photo together on Instagram, outside of a few fleeting Instagram stories, of course.
Though the photo is very cute, it does seems awfully coincidental that it would be posted just threes days after Kourtney Kardashian, Disick's ex and mother of his three kids, posted a video to Instagram featuring herself cuddled up with new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, in front of the Eiffel Tower.
One person who really isn't into this blooming relationship? Sofia's father, Lionel Richie. He spoke to Us Weekly at the American Idol auditions in New York City on Wednesday, October 4, and they asked him if he was shocked by the news.
"Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on," he replied. "I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?"
This post comes a little over a week after the pair were seen celebrating together at a Miami restaurant on Disick's Instagram story. In a video included in his story at that time, the two were shown being presented with a dessert that had the phrase, "Congratulations Scott & Sophia" written in chocolate on the plate. The dessert left us wondering what in the world the pair was being congratulated for and one theory, which was supported by a TMZ source, was that the congratulatory plate was in celebration of the couple finally deciding to make their relationship official. This newest post of Sofia and Scott on the beach in Mexico suggests that hypothesis might just be correct.
