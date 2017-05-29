Sofia Richie Says You Can Keep Those Scott Disick Dating Rumors

Model (and Nicole Richie's little sis) Sofia Richie hopped on Twitter today to set the record straight: she and Scott Disick are not a thing. Because apparently, a couple of benign paparazzi pics immediately = dating.
Sofia and Scott were photographed hanging out on a yacht while he's been out hitting the party scene in Cannes. "Hanging out" being the operative words here: not kissing, snuggling, or canoodling, literally just smiling together on a boat. She dismissed the speculation by getting right to the point: "Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies
#relax".
Advertisement
Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax— Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) May 28, 2017
To be fair, it makes sense that rumors would fly after these paparazzi photos, which were first reported by US Weekly. In Cannes, Scott Disick has been living like the baller he hopes to be. The self-proclaimed 34-year-old "Lord," who is not actually a sex addict but is a recovering substance abuse addict, has been spotted making out with various women after an apparent split from Bella Thorne just days ago. That relationship was a whirlwind in of itself, which was brought to public awareness on May 16. It feels like so long ago already.
Complicating matters even further is the fact that Kourtney Kardashian was also in Cannes, presumably with her sister Kendall Jenner, who's been walking the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. It's pretty obvious that Scott Disick is trying to make the mother of his children jealous by going on marathon hookups. But if this Instagram photo is any indication, Kourtney is doing just fine. Here she is, being a sun queen with her new beau, Algerian model Younes Bendjima, 23. The two have been reportedly dating since October 2016. Kourtney, in full-on luxuriating mode, looks like she could not possibly care less.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement