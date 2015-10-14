Scott Disick Has Checked Into Rehab

Scott Disick is back in rehab, reports Us Weekly and TMZ. The rehabilitation center is located in Malibu, CA, and he is seeking treatment for alcohol and drug use. According to TMZ, he has been at the facility since last weekend.
Back in March, he reportedly checked into a rehab in Costa Rica, but only stayed a week. Of course, the news comes about three months after Disick and Kourtney Kardashian broke up. In true Kardashian fashion, the breakup will be televised on an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I made the worst decision I could have ever made in my life," he says in a promo clip for the show.
We've reached out to reps for Disick and Kourtney, and will update if we hear back. Only time will tell if this stint finally proves fruitful for the reality star.
