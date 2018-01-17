Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship has long served as a source of tension for family reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the last year alone, we saw the fallout of Scott’s attempt to covertly bring a mystery woman on family vacation or the chaos of his many signature meltdowns. But, it looks like Kourtney may officially be done living by the whims of her ex-boyfriend and forever co-parent, whom she broke up with years ago. In fact, the eldest Kardashian sister is “cutting the cord” when it comes to Scott.
In an exclusive clip from upcoming KUWTK episode “Diamonds Are Forever,” airing January 21, Kourtney pops over to sister Khloé Kardashian’s house to reveal her latest problems with Scott. Usually, this is a time when sardonic Kourtney will roll her eyes over Lord Disick’s often-destructive antics before announcing she’s forgiven him and they’re getting pedicures later, which literally happened earlier this season. Yet, this is not the usual situation.
This time around, Kourtney details an exhausting conversation she slogged through with Scott after he called her at 2 a.m. Everyone knows a 2 a.m. phone call is never a good thing, and Kourtney's story proves as much. Apparently, Scott needed to “rant” about what both he and Kourtney are doing in life. The father of three’s circuitous line of questioning truly needs to be heard to be believed.
Thankfully, after years of swearing she and Scott are over, Kourtney proves just how powerful she is and stops worrying about her ex. Kourtney explains that during their late-night call, Scott abruptly hung up on her the moment he didn’t hear exactly what he wanted from the mother of his children. “Did you call him back?” a happily scandalized Khloé asks. “No. I went to bed,” Kourtney reveals with a proud smile on her face. Cord to Scott Disick, consider yourself cut.
To learn what made Scott so upset — it might have to do with a certain 24-year-old French male model and a major relationship milestone — and hear Kourtney and Khloé’s full conversation, watch the KUWTK clip below.
