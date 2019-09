As someone who joined the Keeping Up With The Kardashians party relatively late, Scott Disick was my favorite family member long before I even watched the show. He mostly lived in GIFs for me and seemed like the only person in the Kardashian orbit who truly recognized how harmlessly ridiculous the clan’s entire dog-and-pony show is. Then, I started watching KUWTK and realized Scott comes with his own problematic baggage, starting with his uncomfortable relationship with ex-girlfriend and current co-parent Kourtney Kardashian. But, the issues don’t end there, as we saw in Sunday night’s “Clothes Quarters.” During the episode, a possibly out-of-it Lord Disick slut-shamed his almost sister-in-law Kim Kardashian to the point where she put on more clothing to make him stop. While most viewers would write-off the encounter as playing into Scott's signature level of silliness, there's actually a lot of darkness lurking beneath the short scene.