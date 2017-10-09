Okay, back to reality. Kourtney was thirty minutes late for a workout with Khloé. Already pissed, Khloé is even more annoyed that Kourtney walks in on the phone with Scott. Basically, she wanted to give him a heads up that she was photographed with a guy, but the photos never went out. Scott was screaming on the phone and seemed a little drunk. Kourtney’s laughing about it, but it’s scary weird to have Scott freak out about her dating again. They’re over. He’s. It’s time to just move on. In the words of Khloé, “Call me a wah-mbulance.”