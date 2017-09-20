In the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special, Kourtney Kardashian has some choice words for her ex.
When Scott Disick joined the Kardashian clan at the reunion, host Ryan Seacrest asked the couple if there would ever be a possibility of them rekindling their relationship. Kardashian got real about what she thinks of Disick's recent romantic entanglements.
"The debauchery that's gone on has definitely closed the door several billion times," Kardashian said.
Disick, for his part, had a different explanation about why their relationship might not be rekindled.
"Here's the thing: Every time I become too good of a person, she stops loving me, because she fell in love with a guy who was a little bit fucked up," Disick told Seacrest. Kardashian, meanwhile, said that theory was "not true."
Disick also said that since the two have broken up, the "intimacy side" of things has been difficult for him. When Seacrest asked how he was dealing with that, Disick said he was "jerking off pretty heavy." Seacrest then asked if Disick was dating — and the Kardashian women all laughed when he said "no." (It's worth noting that the anniversary special was filmed in April, before Disick was spotted in Cannes with Bella Thorne.)
When Seacrest asked Kardashian if she was "okay with it," she said she was. She then clarified what she really thinks of his relationships. "It's not dating. It's just, like, boning."
Still, Disick seemed to only have positive things to say about Kardashian, though they're no longer together.
"I just want everyone to know we are just co-parenting," Disick told Seacrest. He also called Kardashian "the only person I've ever loved in my life."
The full anniversary special airs Sunday — so if you're interested in the rest of the Kardashian family's stories, you won't want to miss it.
