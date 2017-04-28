For reasons we can't quite figure out, the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated the 10th anniversary of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Thursday night. It's confusing, because last night was April 27, 2017, and the first episode of the reality show premiered on E! on October 14, 2007. Technically, the anniversary party should be six months from now, so why were members of the show popping rosé, eating cake, and taking photos on a random day in April?
People speculates this early celebration is to film clips for the 10th anniversary special, which makes sense, since Snapchats from the event definitely show that crew hanging out in some kind of studio while taking pictures in a photo booth titled "Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10th Anniversary Celebration."
Kim Kardashian was of course in attendance, alongside sister Khloé and half sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Family friend and stylist Jen Atkin also came by for some cake, and documented the sisters enjoying the party.
Khloé also showed off the family's drink of choice for the night: a 40-ounce bottle of rosé, everyone's new summer obsession (of which there are only 1,200 cases).
While the timing may not exactly line up, it's never too early to start celebrating 10 whole years of Kardashian mania. The family has come so far since the debut: Kim has her Kimoji merch, Khloé has her Good American jeans, Kourtney has her lifestyle blog, Kendall is taking over the world with her modeling career, and Kylie's cosmetic company is so successful we can never even get our hands on the stuff.
That's not to say the family isn't without drama — these are the Kardashians we're talking about, after all. Currently, Kris is struggling with the contents of Caitlyn Jenner's new memoir, which paints the mother in a negative light.
"None of it makes sense," Kris said in a clip from a recent episode of the series. "Everything she says is all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an asshole?"
"I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense," she told the host.
Luckily, none of this means they can't come together and celebrate. The ups and downs are a part of what make them so close, and we're excited for this anniversary to prove it — you know, whenever it is.
