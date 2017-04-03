Kim Kardashian has long been the mistress of social media intrigue. She's already ethered Taylor Swift, to say nothing of her vise-like grip on the hearts and minds of Instagram users everywhere. So her latest salvo or entry into the gnomic ranks of Instagram mystery-makers, has us scratching our heads.
What does it mean? What is she asking us to save the date for?
April 4th. That doesn't seem to have any significance. Now let's look at the second in the series.
New drop. Maybe Kim is becoming a sneakerhead. Or maybe she's going to put an album out. Kim-Kanye collaboration, anyone?
