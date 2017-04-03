Story from Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Implores Us To "Save The Date" For This Critical Reason

Michael Hafford
Kim Kardashian has long been the mistress of social media intrigue. She's already ethered Taylor Swift, to say nothing of her vise-like grip on the hearts and minds of Instagram users everywhere. So her latest salvo or entry into the gnomic ranks of Instagram mystery-makers, has us scratching our heads.
What does it mean? What is she asking us to save the date for?

SAVE THE DATE

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

April 4th. That doesn't seem to have any significance. Now let's look at the second in the series.

NEW DROP ?

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

New drop. Maybe Kim is becoming a sneakerhead. Or maybe she's going to put an album out. Kim-Kanye collaboration, anyone?

KIMOJI.COM @kimoji

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Oh, new Kimoji. We can't wait for the air freshener for this set.
