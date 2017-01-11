It has come to the world's attention that adoring husband Kanye West has a Kim Kardashian air freshener in his car. More specifically, it's shaped like the Kimoji of his wife's iconic crying face. And the unusual — possibly unprecedented — gesture is teaching us all what true love looks like.
Kanye shows his love w/ a Kim Kardashian air freshener ? pic.twitter.com/0pRVYQ9CyJ— #TheMoeBettaHipHop (@TMBhiphopRnB) January 11, 2017
People are reacting to the awe-inspiring gesture with pure joy. Some are even declaring that Kanye's show of affection is changing the way they see romance. "It's not love until your face is on an air freshener in their car," one wonder-struck tweet reads. Others are reevaluating their dating relationship standards: "The fact that Kanye West has an air freshener of Kim's crying face in his car has just raised my standards for guys."
Advertisement
Kanye's air freshener in his car is Kim's crying face and I've never felt more joy— bri❁ (@briannnner) January 9, 2017
It's not love until your face is on an air freshener in their car https://t.co/tz1ExYXRPs— allie (@aros__) January 10, 2017
Kanye's car air freshener is a kimoji of Kim K crying ??? pic.twitter.com/FN4SxMTUnx— KS (@kaitssweeney) January 8, 2017
The fact that Kanye West has an air freshener of Kim's crying face in his car has just raised my standards for guys— Chlo (@chloe_watling) January 8, 2017
If I ever have an actual serious relationship again I'm buying an air freshener that is my face for my man like Kanye has of Kim.— ? (@ashlyndeniseee_) January 10, 2017
Now that our paradigm on love has been forever changed, we have just one question on our minds. What the hell does it smell like?
Advertisement