Summer Is About To Be Way More Fun With Rosé Forties

While we’ve always understood the idea behind being able about to get 40 ounces of booze in one bottle, malt liquor isn’t exactly the form we’d most like said booze to come in. Sure, in college we never turned up our noses at a 40, but some of us have reached a point in our lives where we want something that makes us burp a little bit less. Something like rosé, queen of classy summer wines. Well, Delish just alerted us to the fact that there is now a way to get the best of both worlds, 40 ounces of the wine we love most.
There's a company called Forty Ounce Wines, and according to its website, the company makes "organically farmed, spectacular tasting, large format wines.” Right now, the company is selling two types of wine, Muscadet, and in anticipation of summer, rosé.
Sound pretty nice, but 40 ounces of a pink wine this lovely must cost an arm and a leg, right? Nah, this stuff’s pretty affordable. Right now, these large format bottles are going for about $16 in New York. Plus, in case you were still skeptical about this gigantic jug of wine, the ladies over at Yes Way Rosé have given it their stamp of approval by posting about it on social media.
Sadly, Forty Ounce Wines' rosé is currently only being sold in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, California, and Colorado, according to Delish. And, the brand's creator Patrick Cappiello say that only 1,200 cases were produced this season, so quantities are limited. Race you to the nearest liquor store?
If you’re not a rosé fan — although we’re pretty sure we’ve never met anyone who wasn’t — you can still try a big bottle of wine with Forty Ounce Wines’ Muscadet. This French white has 3.8 stars out of 5 on the wine rating website Vivino. It’s described as being light, fruity, and crisp, so it’s probably just as good as rosé on a warm afternoon.
No matter which 40-ounce bottle of wine you chose, this genius new way to drink is sure to make your summer a lot more exciting.
