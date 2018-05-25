There Is A Massive Rosé Sale At Whole Foods Today

In the past several months, the alcohol industry has come up with even more ways to sell rosé. This season, we'll be able to choose from rosé cider, rosé hard seltzer, and so many different rosé liquors, including vodka, gin, tequila, and rum. However, Whole Foods wants to remind us that a simple bottle of wine still might be the best way to honor the trend. The grocery store is celebrating National Drink Wine Day with a special rosé promotion. Today, May 25, every single rosé in the store is available for 20% off.
The grocery chain's Master Sommelier Devon Broglie and his team also handpicked a list of bottles to help customers try some new varietals. The list includes rosés that have long been Millennial favorites like Winc's Summer Water and Forty Ounce Wines' rosé. But, Broglie also chose bottles with French names we can barely pronounce — that's certainly the mark of a good wine, right? Though the selections are both trendy and fancy, their costs are manageable for all sorts of budgets. The cheapest wine on the list will go for $9.99, while the most expensive will cost $39.99. Here is the complete list, including sizes and prices:
Calixo Cava Brut Rosé (750 ml) – $12.99
Orlana Rosé Vinho Verde 2017 (750 ml) – $7.99
El Terrano Rosado (750 ml) – $9.99
Alivetto IGP Ile De Beaute (750 ml) - $13.99
French Blue – Bordeaux Rosé (750 ml) – $10.99
Folie en Provence – Provence Rosé 2017
750ml – $12.99
1.5ml – $24.99
Pure Provence & Rosé (1L 4-pack cans) – $19.99
Santa Julia Innovacion Malbec Syrah Rosé (1L) – $9.99
Skouras Zoe Rosé 2016 (750 ml) – $11.99
Summer Water Rosé 2017
750ml – $17.99
1.5ml – $39.99
Forty Ounce Rosé (1L) – $15.99
AIX Coteaux d’ Aix en Provence Rosé
750mL – $17.99
1.5mL – $34.99
Thanks to this massive sale, Whole Foods just might make us forget about the innumerable other rosé-inspired drinks out there.
