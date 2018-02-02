This time of year (AKA the dead of winter) is rough for many reasons, and not least of all because rosé season seems so ridiculously far away. We're pretty sure the only way we're going to make it through winter is to throw out the so-called rosé rules about when and how we can drink that magical pink drink. Coincidently, Hangar 1 Vodka is helping us do just that with the introduction of its new Rosé Vodka.
Hangar 1's Rosé Vodka features the same millennial pink color we're so drawn to in a regular glass of rosé, but of course, it's a bit different. To create this totally new liquor, Hangar 1 starts with it's signature straight vodka, which is distilled from grains and grapes, and combines it with a Northern California rosé blend of Petit Verdot and White Meritage, which was created just for this new beverage. The resulting concoction features flavors found in both beverages. Like many rosés, Hangar 1 Rosé Vodka has a floral scent with notes of apple, peach, and citrus. However, it also has a crispy acidic finish that's closer to what you'd expect to get from a sip of regular vodka.
We spoke to Hangar 1's head distiller, Caley Shoemaker, about the new Rosé Vodka, and she described the drink and the process of making it as "an exploration of all the wonderful things you can get from grape." Hangar 1's distillery is located in Alameda, CA, and Shoemaker explained that the beverage was very much inspired by the thriving wine industry that surrounds that area.
The current popularity of rosé also informed the decision to bring this new beverage to life. "We looked at the booming rosé trend throughout America and in my own backyard, and created something that wine lovers will want to sit and sip year long." Yes, please. Shoemaker said it's always at the top of her list to make drinks that have sippability, something not all of us expect to get from vodka.
Though Hangar 1 calls it's Rosé Vodka "a first-of-its-kind blend in the vodka category," it's certainly not the only rosé-liquor hybrid we've seen. In August of last year, right in the middle of the official rosé season, we discovered the existence of rosé gin, rosé tequila, and rosé rum. However now, Hangar 1 waited until summer was over to unleash the possibility of a rosé martini.
