We only just found out about pink gin and our hearts are already going pitter-patter at a new revelation: there’s pink tequila, too. Código 1530 Rosa Tequila first became available in the U.S. in 2016. Before that, it was a local recipe enjoyed only by tequila makers families for four generations, a tequila variety without a name or even bottling process. Código 1530's version comes from an artisanal operation in Amatitán, a small town that is home to many tequila distilleries.
The tequila, like Wolffer Estate’s rosé gin, also gets its color from wine. This time, its due to the aging process. The tequila is rested for one month in Napa Valley Cabernet barrels, and the interaction between the agave and the wine soaked into the barrels results in the millennial pink-friendly color.
Advertisement
The aging process also gives the tequila a subtle floral flavor that’s great for mixing. You can, of course, use it for any tequila drink you choose, but we love the idea of using light-colored mixers so the rosy color continues to shine through, like a classic margarita with just a squeeze of lime or a tequila soda. Of course, half the fun can be playing with other ingredients to see what kinds of colors you can create with a little mixing.
The Rosa Tequila isn't the only unusual color from the makers of Código 1530. While most tequilas range from white to a soft gold, the Código 1530 Origen is aged six years, giving it a deep orange color. One of the oldest aged tequilas you can buy, it's only for sipping straight-up.
According to a press release, Código 1530 Rosa is currently available in 18 states, both in bars and liquor stores (including CostCo). Prices vary by location, but online retailers typically sell it for around $60, making this a special occasion splurge for that pretty pink hue.
Related Video:
Advertisement