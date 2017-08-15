We only just found out about pink gin and our hearts are already going pitter-patter at a new revelation: there’s pink tequila, too. Código 1530 Rosa Tequila first became available in the U.S. in 2016. Before that, it was a local recipe enjoyed only by tequila makers families for four generations, a tequila variety without a name or even bottling process. Código 1530's version comes from an artisanal operation in Amatitán, a small town that is home to many tequila distilleries.
The tequila, like Wolffer Estate’s rosé gin, also gets its colour from wine. This time, its due to the ageing process. The tequila is rested for one month in Napa Valley Cabernet barrels, and the interaction between the agave and the wine soaked into the barrels results in the millennial pink-friendly colour.
The ageing process also gives the tequila a subtle floral flavour that’s great for mixing. You can, of course, use it for any tequila drink you choose, but we love the idea of using light-coloured mixers so the rosy colour continues to shine through, like a classic margarita with just a squeeze of lime or a tequila soda. Of course, half the fun can be playing with other ingredients to see what kinds of colours you can create with a little mixing.
The Rosa Tequila isn't the only unusual colour from the makers of Código 1530. While most tequilas range from white to a soft gold, the Código 1530 Origen is aged six years, giving it a deep orange colour. One of the oldest aged tequilas you can buy, it's only for sipping straight-up.
According to a press release, Código 1530 Rosa is only currently available in the US, but we're crossing our fingers that soon enough us Brits will also have the chance to feel our eyes gradually glaze over as our BFF passes a sixth pink tequila shot across the bar. The millennial dream.
