3 Magical Smoothie Hacks That Will Make You A Morning Person

Here's the thing: We can SAY we're going to make more smoothies at home in 2016, but that's way easier said than done. However, if you make a big batch of smoothies in advance , then suddenly your goal isn't so impossible. The key to this hack is having a bunch of Mason or Weck, or other freezer-friendly, closable jars or cups.Make one large blender-full of the smoothie of your choice (or if you want to get really fancy, make a few different flavors). Then, fill up your jars (I usually use five 8-ounce jars so I have one for every weekday) and freeze them. Once they're frozen, you can grab one out of the freezer and let it defrost for an hour or two. You can even eat it with a spoon if it's not totally defrosted and you get impatient! I usually take mine out of the freezer when I'm getting ready for work, and then by the time I get to the office, it's ready for breakfast. Just be sure to give it a shake before you drink it.