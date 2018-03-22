Rosé Hard Seltzer Is Here So You Can Drink Both Your Favorite Summer Drinks At Once

Rosé season, a.k.a. the most wonderful time of the year, is just around the corner, which means wineries are starting to release new bottles and other companies are launching even more rosé-flavored foods. Hot on the heels of the news that this year would be all about rosé cider, Delish reported that Nauti Seltzer is releasing a new rosé-flavored hard seltzer.
Much like with rosé vodka, inspiration for this new rosé-flavored drink came straight from the seemingly never-ending rosé wine trend that continues to gain new momentum every summer. In the press release announcing the new Nauti Rosé, Craft Cocktail Company's president, Christian McMahan, said, "The rosé wine category has been on an unprecedented 5-year run. It has transcended the wine category and has become a cultural icon of fun. We wanted to offer a new, convenient alternative for rosé drinkers to extend those occasions where they can enjoy the flavor of rosé." McMahan also explained that the company's research seemed to indicate a similarity between rosé wine drinkers and hard seltzer drinkers, so the new product seemed like a no-brainer. "We figured, why make them choose?"
Advertisement
The rosé-flavored hard seltzer is said to have several different fruity notes. It is described has containing hints of mandarin orange, peach, raspberries, and cherry. While its flavor mimics that of an especially fruit-forward rosé wine, the cans also have the bubbly, effervescent characteristics of a seltzer. For now, Nauti seems to be the only rosé hard seltzer on the market, but if it's anything like rosé cider, it's only a matter of time before it becomes a trend in its own right.
We reached out to Nauti Seltzer to find out exactly how this new kind of rosé drink was made and will update the piece as we learn more.
Advertisement