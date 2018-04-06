Rosé cider has been dubbed this season's hottest beverage — and we can see why. According to the Executive Director of the U.S. Association of Cider Makers, Michelle McGrath, cider is a phenomenal food pairing beverage that's lighter and more refreshing than most wines. It's best served with warm-weather food staples like oysters, meats and cheese spreads, and salads, and makes for easy spring to summer drinking.
While the category is just starting to take off on a national scale, pink ciders aren't exactly newcomers to the alcohol industry. "It started with the heritage cider makers, then it went to smaller local and regional cider companies, and now the national brands are making rosé ciders as well," McGrath says of the trend. So while the newer offerings (like Angry Orchard) have been in the spotlight recently, there are a plenty of pink-hued options out there. From heritage bottles made with red-fleshed apples to more modern cans blended with berries, we're breaking down your rosé cider options, and the can brands you'll be seeing everywhere this summer, ahead. Scroll on to find the flavor that's right for you.