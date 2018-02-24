Rosé Lovers Are Going To Love This Rosé-Inspired Cider

If you're a rosé lover, you're in luck: a new rosé-flavored drink is hitting shelves and it's probably going to be your next favorite drink.
The new rosé-flavored drink is set to be released this month from Angry Orchard. The purveyor of hard ciders will bring us Angry Orchard Rosé, which combines the drinking power of cider with a beautiful taste of rosé that wine lovers enjoy.
So what exactly will the rosé hard cider taste like? Angry Orchard describes it as a mix of the blend of apples that their ciders are known for, along with the "rosy color and floral aroma" from the rosé.
The inspiration for the drink came from, well, rosé wine itself. People that enjoy it say that they gravitate towards it for it's light, refreshing floral taste. The Angry Orchard team experimented with how the taste of rosé would mix with other drinks, with small batches until they got the flavor just right. Ultimately, they found that the drink worked best when the floral rosé merged with the bright apple flavor of cider itself.
Even though it's an unexpected merging of drink flavors, it still has potential to draw in fans. Ryan Burk, Head Cider Maker of Angry Orchard, made a not of that as well when he spoke about the new drink: "I love Rosé wine, but I'm excited for drinkers to move on over to cider and try something new this spring with our Angry Orchard Rosé. The rare red flesh apples used in our Rosé not only impart complex flavors but contribute to the cider's beautiful rosy hue. It's crisp, refreshing, and unlike any other style we have crafted."
The Angry Orchard Rosé hard cider will be available for purchase starting this month, in 6-packs and 12-packs. If you don't want to wait until summer to enjoy a refreshing rosé-inspired drink, the Angry Orchard Rosé hard cider might have to move to the top of your list as drinks to enjoy.
