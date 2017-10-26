15 Chic Ciders That We'll Be Sipping All Fall Long

Before fall became all about pumpkin spice everything, apples reigned (OG) supreme. In our minds, classic autumn conjures up images of apple picking, apple pie, and, perhaps best of all, apple cider. As kids we couldn't get enough of the sweet stuff — yes it was essentially apple juice, but fresh-pressed. And now that we're all grown up, we can kick the kiddo cups aside and get into sipping on the more sophisticated hard stuff.
The hard cider offerings out there are vast. So if you're worried about getting swept away, don't sweat it — because we've already picked out the brightest buys from the bunch. Ahead we've lined up the chicest bottled and canned ciders worth sipping on all fall long. Whether you're a pumpkin beer hater or just looking for a festive gluten-free beverage, scroll on to check out and scoop up our picks, ahead.