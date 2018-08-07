Trader Joe's Is Finally Getting In On One Of Summer's Biggest Drink Trends

Summer might be winding down, but that doesn't mean there isn't time to jump on one of the season's hottest trends. Just look at Trader Joe's. Even though some of us are already gearing up for Halloween, the grocery chain has decided to try its hand at stocking a recent warm weather favorite: rosé cider.
Yesterday, Trader Joe's announced that it is now selling six packs of a product called Henry Hotspur's Hard Pressed for Rosé Cider. Rosé cider began receiving buzz back in February thanks to brands like Wölfer and Angry Orchard. However, that doesn't mean Trader Joe's contribution to the drink category isn't welcome. Especially since it comes at a signature TJ's low price — a six-pack will cost around $7.99, depending on your location, which comes out to about $1.33 per bottle.
Advertisement
According to the Trader Joe's website, its new rosé cider is made by combining two major components. First, the cider itself is fermented by adding yeast to pressed apples from the Pacific Northwest. While that process is unfolding, rose petals and hibiscus are steeped in hot water to produce a pink tea. Once the tea is carbonated, it's added to the cider, and voila.
Based on the grocery chain's description and what we've learned about rosé cider thanks to Michelle McGrath, executive director of the U.S. Association of Cider Makers, the new Henry Hotspur's Hard Pressed for Rosé Cider is a heritage cider because it's made with apples that are specifically grown for cider-making. Heritage ciders have tannins and a complex flavor, and this new cider from Trader Joe's is no exception. It's described as "a distinct hard cider with a dry, floral finish; a light, rosy hue; and the tannins you would expect to find in a wine — but not necessarily in a cider."
Given that we're still seeing new rosé ciders hitting the market and the fact that cider actually has a certain fall-ish quality about it, it looks like this beverage is poised to stay trendy for at least another season.
Advertisement