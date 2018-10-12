The 14 Most Essential Buys From This Year's Target Halloween Line

Halloween is one of the very best holidays because you can celebrate it pretty much any way you want. If you generally avoid the horror genre, you can focus on the sweet elements of the occasion like pumpkins, cute black cats, and caramel apples. If, on the other hand, you live to be spooked, it's the perfect time for skeletons, ghosts, and creepy crawlers.
Target's 2018 Halloween home line features pieces that aren't at all kitschy and could actually fit in amongst your regular decor. For those who look forward to the holiday for its creep-factor, the retail chain has chic skulls and neon ghosts, and if the scary parts of the season aren't for you, there are also fall-focused pieces from sparkling pumpkins to rustic wreathes.
Take a look ahead to see some of our favorite pieces — and shop our Spooky Town collection for even more thrilling Halloween finds.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.