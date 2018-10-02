This Haute-Horrifying Halloween Decor Is Perfect For Any Apartment

Whether you're planning a party or just want to casually ooze haute-horrifying apartment vibes in October, all it takes to create an atmosphere of slightly terrifying sophistication is a few key pieces. Ahead we've rounded up 12 Halloween decor essentials — from trendy black cat prints to sleek skull wine stoppers and chrome pumpkin centerpieces — that will transform your living space to levels of eerie elegance. (No fog machines necessary.)