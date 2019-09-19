While it may be hard to believe, Halloween is just around the corner, which means it's time to start brainstorming potential costumes for all those Halloween soirées on your calendar. And when it comes to creating the perfect costume, people tend to fall into one of two categories: They're either the DIY type, or they're the costume-in-a-bag type. If you happen to be a member of the latter category, this year is shaping up to be your year. Why? Because Fashion Nova has released a collection of celebrity-inspired costumes that will inevitably steal the show at any Halloween party.
The online retailer (and Kim Kardashian's pseudo enemy) pulled out all the stops, unveiling costumes that range from Jennifer Lopez's infamous green Versace dress, to Lil Kim's purple pasty ensemble from the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, to Aaliyah's iconic sparkly silver outfit from the "Try Again" music video, and many, many more. With options like these, instead of thinking, "I have nothing to wear to this costume party," you're more likely to think, "How am I going to pick just one?"
Fortunately, Halloween is usually the kind of holiday that's celebrated over several days, so if you can't narrow it down, we won't judge you for splurging on multiple costumes. 'Tis the season, right? Ahead, we've rounded up all of Fashion Nova's celebrity-inspired looks that we just can't stop obsessing over.