While it may be hard to believe, Halloween is just around the corner, which means it's time to start brainstorming potential costumes for all those Halloween soirées on your calendar. And when it comes to creating the perfect costume, people tend to fall into one of two categories: They're either the DIY type , or they're the costume-in-a-bag type. If you happen to be a member of the latter category, this year is shaping up to be your year. Why? Because Fashion Nova has released a collection of celebrity-inspired costumes that will inevitably steal the show at any Halloween party.