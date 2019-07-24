Story from Fashion

All Of Jennifer Lopez's Most Iconic Fashion Moments

Mekita Rivas
Photo: Rick Rowell/Getty Images.
Whether you know her as J.Lo or Jenny from the block, Jennifer Lopez is an undisputed legend. And while many are convinced that she seems to be aging backwards, today, July 24, is her birthday — and she's turning the big 5-0!
From her early days as a Fly Girl on In Living Color to her breakout role in the biopic Selena to her turn as a pop star who can deliver a dance hit like no other, Jen has been captivating the entertainment industry for over two decades. Where has the time gone?
Of course, she's not just a triple-threat performer. She's also a major style star whose sartorial choices over the years have been equal parts glamorous and game-changing. (After all, that infamous Versace green dress is the reason Google created its image search — but more on that soon.) In fact, earlier this year she received the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Icon Award.
Advertisement
Just like her music, J.Lo's ensembles are often unapologetically loud and ultra glam. Put simply: She knows how to turn up the volume. The superstar has flawlessly mastered the art of the glitzy gown, and she has the red carpet résumé to prove it. Ahead, we reflect back on some of her most iconic fashion moments.
1 of 10
Photo: The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images.
This dress, worn to the 1998 premiere of Out of Sight — with its classic silhouette and subtle train — is surprisingly understated for the then-up-and-coming star. Although this was one of her earlier red carpet looks, it could definitely still turn heads today (though we imagine 2019 J.Lo would opt to dress it up with some dazzling diamond accessories).
Related Stories
Jennifer Lopez Wore This $32 Bodysuit
Where To Stream J.Lo's Best Rom-Coms
Proof That J.Lo Will Forever Be A Beauty Icon
2 of 10
Photo: S. Granitz/WireImage.
When Jen stepped onto the Grammys red carpet in February 2000, the world essentially came to a standstill. It was the original viral moment — so viral, in fact, that it led to the creation of Google Image Search.

"At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen," Google's executive chairman, Eric Schmidt, previously said in an interview. "But we had no sure-fire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J.Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born."
Advertisement
3 of 10
Photo: George De Sota/Liaison.
Name someone who can make white low-rise jeans, a sports bra, and a bandana look this good. Back in September 2000, J.Lo made an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she won for Best Dance Video.
4 of 10
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
She arrived at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in this blinged-out, cage-like gown by Charbel Zoe. As for those crystal stilettos? They are peak J.Lo.
5 of 10
Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
Jennifer topped many best dressed lists with this Zuhair Murad number at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards. That flowing, dramatic cape is still jaw-dropping.
6 of 10
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
At the 2015 Oscars, J.Lo moved away from her typical body-hugging fits and surprised everyone with this voluminous, exquisitely beaded gown by Elie Saab. The layers of lush rose gold tulle drew instant comparisons to a modern-day Cinderella.
7 of 10
Photo: Karwai Tang/Getty Images.
Jen did not come to play at the 2018 Met Gala. To correspond with that year's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," she chose a gem-encrusted Balmain gown complete with a luxe feathered train.
Advertisement
8 of 10
Photo: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images.
Leave it up to J.Lo to rock an oversized, wide-brim hat on the red carpet. At the 2019 Grammys, she wore a Ralph and Russo gown that was, naturally, bursting with bling and embellishments.
9 of 10
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
For the 2019 Met Gala, her interpretation of the theme — "Camp: Notes On Fashion" — resulted in this flapper-inspired ensemble. This Versace gown with the plunging neckline and dripping beadwork is truly a work of art.
10 of 10
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
When she accepted the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Icon Award earlier this year, she showed up in a stunning coral two-piece by Ralph Lauren. A matching clutch and diamond earrings completed her vibrant look.
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers