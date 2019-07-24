1 of 10

Photo: The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images.

This dress, worn to the 1998 premiere of Out of Sight — with its classic silhouette and subtle train — is surprisingly understated for the then-up-and-coming star. Although this was one of her earlier red carpet looks, it could definitely still turn heads today (though we imagine 2019 J.Lo would opt to dress it up with some dazzling diamond accessories).