When Jen stepped onto the Grammys red carpet in February 2000, the world essentially came to a standstill. It was the original viral moment — so viral, in fact, that it led to the creation of Google Image Search."At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen," Google's executive chairman, Eric Schmidt, previously said in an interview. "But we had no sure-fire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J.Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born."