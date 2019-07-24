Whether you know her as J.Lo or Jenny from the block, Jennifer Lopez is an undisputed legend. And while many are convinced that she seems to be aging backwards, today, July 24, is her birthday — and she's turning the big 5-0!
From her early days as a Fly Girl on In Living Color to her breakout role in the biopic Selena to her turn as a pop star who can deliver a dance hit like no other, Jen has been captivating the entertainment industry for over two decades. Where has the time gone?
Of course, she's not just a triple-threat performer. She's also a major style star whose sartorial choices over the years have been equal parts glamorous and game-changing. (After all, that infamous Versace green dress is the reason Google created its image search — but more on that soon.) In fact, earlier this year she received the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Icon Award.
Just like her music, J.Lo's ensembles are often unapologetically loud and ultra glam. Put simply: She knows how to turn up the volume. The superstar has flawlessly mastered the art of the glitzy gown, and she has the red carpet résumé to prove it. Ahead, we reflect back on some of her most iconic fashion moments.
This dress, worn to the 1998 premiere of Out of Sight — with its classic silhouette and subtle train — is surprisingly understated for the then-up-and-coming star. Although this was one of her earlier red carpet looks, it could definitely still turn heads today (though we imagine 2019 J.Lo would opt to dress it up with some dazzling diamond accessories).
When Jen stepped onto the Grammys red carpet in February 2000, the world essentially came to a standstill. It was the original viral moment — so viral, in fact, that it led to the creation of Google Image Search.
"At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen," Google's executive chairman, Eric Schmidt, previously said in an interview. "But we had no sure-fire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J.Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born."
When she accepted the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Icon Award earlier this year, she showed up in a stunning coral two-piece by Ralph Lauren. A matching clutch and diamond earrings completed her vibrant look.
