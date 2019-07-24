Since she emerged onto the Hollywood scene in the 1990s, it's been hard not to love everything about Jennifer Lopez. She's given us a lifetime of bops, like "I'm Real" and "Love Don't Cost a Thing." She's starred in some of our favorite movies, from Maid in Manhattan to Selena. And, most importantly, she's become the ultimate beauty inspiration.
Lopez's decades-long career has come with many memorable hair and makeup moments, but for the most part, she's got a clear formula that she sticks to: Her coveted "J.Lo glow" is proof that no amount of bronzer and highlighter is too much. Her booty-grazing ponytails and extensions prove hair hath no limits, and her signature peach lipstick is one that should be sold en masse.
To celebrate her 50th birthday this Wednesday, we're taking a look back at some of her best beauty moments. Ahead, scroll through visible verification that even when she was just "Jenny from the block," J.Lo was far ahead of the beauty game.