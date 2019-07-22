J.Lo Always Wears These 6 Beauty Trends — & No One Has Noticed

Jennifer Lopez is a national treasure. She gave us "Jenny from the Block" and "Waiting for Tonight." Her tribute to Selena Quintanilla-Pérez made "anything for Selenas" a decades-long meme. And while promoting her upcoming film Hustlers, in which she plays a strip-club matriarch, she's also dancing her ass off across the country on her It's My Party tour (in honor of her upcoming 50th birthday). Basically, she's a gift that keeps on giving, even down to her beauty look. From her honey-blonde hair and bronzed skin to flawless smoky eyes, we want everything she's serving up.
Ahead, we're paying tribute to the almost-birthday girl's glamour over the years by taking a quick trip down memory lane. Along the way, we noticed there are six things J.Lo consistently does with her hair and makeup which help explain why she always looks so damn good. Get ready to take notes.