Story from Beauty

You Can Get The J. Lo Glow For Under $20 Today

Megan Decker
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
With the glowy skin of a pre-teen, it almost seems like Jennifer Lopez is aging in reverse. Today, the multi-hyphenate actress/dancer/musician turns 49 years young — and she's using the occasion to give fans a piece of that elusive J. Lo glow.
As part of her birthday celebration, J. Lo's entire Inglot makeup line is 20% off. From her shimmery rose lip gloss to the bronzer and highlighter that give her that famous gleam, you can pick up all 70 products for well below retail price when you shop today, July 24. To save you time, we rounded up our five favorite items from the collection, ahead.
Related Stories
Why I'll Never Hide My Acne With Makeup Again
The Best Under-$15 Primers & Setting Sprays
Kim Kardashian West's Beauty Trick For Tired Eyes

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series