Update: When Jennifer Lopez, she of the near-perfect skin that hasn't stopped glowing for four straight decades, declares the Freedom System Palette her favorite beauty product of the 70 in her capsule collection with Inglot, you take note (and then stockpile that shit).
"[It] allows you to create your own personalized palette with the specific colors and products that you need," she explained in a press release. "Now you no longer have to buy that five-piece eyeshadow kit to get the one color you really want."
Want in? The Jennifer Lopez Inglot Freedom System Palette will be available for pre-sale starting today for $49 — because while you may never have her inherent acting chops or Fly Girl dance moves, maybe experimenting with more than 300,000 possible color combinations to cop her beauty look will make you feel like a star all the same.
This story was originally published on April 5.
The curious case of Jennifer Lopez's supernatural glow has gone unsolved for the last 20 years. Headlines like "We Have The Secret To J.Lo's Ageless Skin!" or "The Magical Highlighter J.Lo's Makeup Artist Uses to Give Her Cheeks an Otherworldly Glow" offer secondhand insight, but the multi-hyphenate star herself has never fully divulged her secrets (though she did give us a fragrance called Glow in 2004 and once claimed to bathe in La Mer, which isn't exactly feasible for those of us who don't possess an ass worth $27 million.)
This month, things are changing, though: On April 26, Lopez is launching a 70-piece limited-edition color collection with Polish beauty brand Inglot Cosmetics. All of the items were selected by the star herself and feature shade names inspired by her career, like Boogie Down Bronze and Livin' The Highlight. "We have everything from mascara, lipsticks, eyelashes, blush, eye shadow and of course… bronzers," Lopez said in a statement.
Grzegorz Inglot, Vice President of Operations for the brand, explained the collaboration by saying, "After years of working with the best in the business, [Jennifer] has unique insight into what women want as well as which products are necessary to create that beautiful glow that she made famous."
The line's Freedom System Palette, the launch that lets you pick custom eyeshadows (and one Lopez called "unique and exciting"), will be available for pre-sale at Jennifer Lopez Inglot on April 17. As for everything else? We'll be waiting for tonight... for the next 21 days.
