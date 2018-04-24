It was one of those weird photoshoot days. Nothing was working — the lights broke on set and everyone was running around trying to fix them. Meanwhile we were sitting on the white floor in the studio. We were just kind of staring at each other, because there was nothing else to do, and listening to her new album, J. Lo. She just goes, "I like you." I said, "I like you too." Then she was like, "What are you doing on Friday?" This was a Wednesday. Even though I was supposed to be working with Kim Cattrall, I said, "Nothing," because I just thought, This woman is so beautiful, I have to work with her. She said, "I'm shooting my album cover. Wanna do it?" Two days later, we're on a plane to Stockholm. Eighteen years later, here we are.