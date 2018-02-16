Like cleaning out your closet or reorganizing your desk, it can be very therapeutic to refresh your social media feeds in the new year. Let's start with Instagram, the app that you (probably) check more frequently than anything else on your phone.
Don't worry about curating your own images all over again — save that task for your next road trip — and instead focus on what you see each morning. It's easy: Take inventory of who you follow, ditch the accounts that you scroll over each day without a second thought, and replace them with pages that actually pause your thumbs and evoke the urge to screenshot, share, or save. We'll even get you started.
The makeup world has exploded onto Instagram over the past few years, but not all accounts elicit the same wonder, inspiration, and excitement. Luckily, every single one ahead does just that — no matter what your aesthetic might be.
Some of the raddest makeup artists to follow on Instagram now, ahead.