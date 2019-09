Hollywood's Favorite Makeup Trick Is Not What You'd Expect

The striking trick is simple in its subtly, as Chanel celebrity makeup artist Kate Lee tells us, the color doesn’t have to be overtly intense to create an interesting look. Meanwhile, Patrick Ta , the celebrated Hollywood MUA to consistent red carpet stunners (think: Lucy Hale, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski) agrees — telling R29 that it's all about playing up the undertones in your hair, then matching the finish and sheen to your eyeshadow for a look that's incredibly chic.