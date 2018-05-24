Hollywood's Favourite Makeup Trick Is Not What You'd Expect

We're here for a super-glossy eyelid, a colourful cat-eye, and a rust-tinged sunset effect — especially in fall — but the latest eye trend sweeping Hollywood could be the most flattering one of the season. The reason is simple: It mimics the tones and level of shine that frame the face to create a polished, cohesive, and wildly-pretty result. That's right, the latest technique in makeup matching calls upon something new: your hair.
The striking trick is simple in its subtly, as Chanel celebrity makeup artist Kate Lee tells us, the colour doesn’t have to be overtly intense to create an interesting look. Meanwhile, Patrick Ta, the celebrated Hollywood MUA to consistent red carpet stunners (think: Lucy Hale, Kim Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski) agrees — telling R29 that it's all about playing up the undertones in your hair, then matching the finish and sheen to your eyeshadow for a look that's incredibly chic.
Check out some of the most beautiful iterations of the trend that have been catching our eye lately, ahead — plus snag the pro tips from Ta and Lee on how to achieve it.