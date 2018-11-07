How To Pull Off The Glossy Eye Trend Without Looking Sweaty

Glossy lids are here to stay. With Pat McGrath creating a high-shine blush lid at Valentino last year that triggered a domino effect with other runway beauty looks to come, and over 35,000 #glossyeyes posts on Instagram, it's fair to say the latex-look lid isn't going anywhere. As fresh and clean or as bold and bright as you choose, the look is part of the wave of more experimental and playful beauty seen both within the industry and online.
"They're definitely an antidote to the traditionally ‘made-up’ look that people are increasingly moving away from," Kirsty Gaston, freelance makeup artist for 3INA, reiterates. So how can we create the look at home? "The new Eye Gloss by 3INA is really easy to use, with a sponge applicator that means no brushes or applicators are necessary. It comes in four colors (including clear) so you can tone it down or up depending on how you’re feeling," Gaston explains. "Just swipe the applicator straight across the eyelid for a really easy application, or dab on with fingers for a more understated shine." Since the 3INA gloss isn't yet available in the U.S. just yet, try M.A.C. Eye Gloss or Milk Eye Vinyls.
Of course, waterproof mascara is a must if you want your lashes to stay intact. Wait for the majority of the product to set before looking up, and you're good to go. Click through to find the looks we're loving and the products recommended to recreate them.
