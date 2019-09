"They're definitely an antidote to the traditionally ‘made-up’ look that people are increasingly moving away from," Kirsty Gaston, freelance makeup artist for 3INA, reiterates. So how can we create the look at home? "The new Eye Gloss by 3INA is really easy to use, with a sponge applicator that means no brushes or applicators are necessary. It comes in four colours (including clear) so you can tone it down or up depending on how you’re feeling," Gaston explains. "Just swipe the applicator straight across the eyelid for a really easy application, or dab on with fingers for a more understated shine." Another favourite of ours? For a less high-shine and more glowy eye, EOS's Visibly Soft Smooth Sphere Coconut Milk Lip Balm glides nicely across any flash of colour, and is wearable all evening.