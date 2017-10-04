Glossy lids have taken over. With Pat McGrath creating a high-shine blush lid at Valentino this season, and over 23,000 #glossyeyes posts on Instagram, it's fair to say the latex-look lid is here to stay. As fresh and clean or as bold and bright as you choose, the look is part of the wave of more experimental and playful beauty seen both within the industry and online.
"They're definitely an antidote to the traditionally ‘made-up’ look that people are increasingly moving away from," Kirsty Gaston, freelance makeup artist for 3INA, reiterates. So how can we create the look at home? "The new Eye Gloss by 3INA is really easy to use, with a sponge applicator that means no brushes or applicators are necessary. It comes in four colours (including clear) so you can tone it down or up depending on how you’re feeling," Gaston explains. "Just swipe the applicator straight across the eyelid for a really easy application, or dab on with fingers for a more understated shine." Another favourite of ours? For a less high-shine and more glowy eye, EOS's Visibly Soft Smooth Sphere Coconut Milk Lip Balm glides nicely across any flash of colour, and is wearable all evening.
Of course, waterproof mascara is a must if you want your lashes to stay intact and your lids to remain unstained. Wait for the majority of the product to set before looking up, and you're good to go. Click through to find the looks we're loving and the products we're touting to recreate them ourselves.