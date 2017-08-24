Affection for the seasons is, quite possibly, the most fleeting of all love affairs. Just a few months ago all we could talk about were summer Fridays and rooftop happy hours, but as we approach Labor Day, it's been replaced by complaints about the trash-rotting heat and constant mosquito bites. Suffice it to say, we're ready for fall.
Luckily, the promise of cozy sweaters and warm beverages is just around the corner, but the most exciting part need not be delayed. That's right: Fall's top trends are already ready for a test run. To narrow it down we started on the runway, looked to top makeup artists next, and ended with what celebs are actually loving. Think: explosions of moody color, graphic shapes, metallic finishes, and blurred edges.
The top five fall trends that are going to be huge this year, and the runway looks that inspired them, ahead.