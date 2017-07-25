The Other ‘90s Supermodels You Should Know

"There will never be anything like the era of the supermodel again," famed photographer Peter Lindbergh once told The Telegraph. And he was right. But if you're anything like us, reliving the runways of way back when has become a hobby, if you will — and, if you close your eyes hard enough, you might just feel like you're in New York, front row at the Todd Oldham show, all over again.
In short: The era of the supermodel was — and will always be — everything.
There was Linda, Christy, Naomi, Cindy — so famous, they didn't even need last names. Those four, often referred to as the Big Four (or when Cindy was busy, the Trinity), were iconic, gracing the catwalk with their signature walks, fronting campaigns left and right, and even starring in music videos for Michael Jackson and George Michael. But while we're on that subject, do any of these names ring a bell: Carolyn, Nadja, Karen, the other Karen, Tajana, Shalom? Non?
It's okay if they don't. That's why we compiled the slideshow ahead to remind you that, in addition to the supermodels of the '90s, there were plenty of other women who reached similar heights of fame. They were famous for certain attributes, like their walk, their eyes, or even — like in the case of Kristen McMenamy — their personalities off of the runway — when the cameras turned off and people still danced on tables and got away with it. Of course, we love watching the models of today strut their stuff on catwalks and in campaigns, but, once upon a time, it was supermodels who ruled the world...