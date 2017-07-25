The Other ‘90s Supermodels You Should Know

It's okay if they don't. That's why we compiled the slideshow ahead to remind you that, in addition to the supermodels of the '90s, there were plenty of other women who reached similar heights of fame. They were famous for certain attributes, like their walk, their eyes, or even — like in the case of Kristen McMenamy — their personalities off of the runway — when the cameras turned off and people still danced on tables and got away with it. Of course, we love watching the models of today strut their stuff on catwalks and in campaigns, but, once upon a time, it was supermodels who ruled the world...